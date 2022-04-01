SANTA CRUZ (BCN) – Police in Santa Cruz are investigating a solo fatal motorcycle crash Thursday that killed a 21-year-old Santa Cruz County man.

Officers responded at 5:10 p.m. to the intersection of Bay and Meder streets for the crash. Police and Santa Cruz firefighters began life-saving efforts, but the motorcyclist died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Lt. Wes Morey with the Santa Cruz Police Department at (831) 420-5857.

