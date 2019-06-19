Motorcyclist killed in Fremont hit-and-run crash

A motorcyclist who was hit by a car in Fremont early Wednesday has died from his injuries.

The registered owner of the car has been contacted.

At this time I-680 at SR-262 Mission Boulevard will be closed for about four hours as authorities investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

