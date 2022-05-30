PACIFICA (BCN) – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Saturday morning in Pacifica, police said.

The crash was reported about 10:51 a.m. near the intersection of Linda Mar Boulevard and Alicante Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma center but died from his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police. It doesn’t appear that drugs or alcohol factored in the collision, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.

