Motorcyclist killed in San Jose crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a car in San Jose.

San Jose police responded to the crash in the area of Senter Rd and Capitol Expwy just after midnight on Thursday. The roadway was cleared and open to cars by 7:50 a.m., police alerted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

3/ For morning commuters, please use alternate routes, we are still conducting this traffic investigation. We will advise when we clear the scene. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 12, 2021

Just before 6 a.m., police tweeted they were still on the scene of the crash and ask morning commuters to take alternate routes.

No further information was released about the victim or circumstances of the crash.