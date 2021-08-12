Motorcyclist killed in San Jose crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a car in San Jose.
San Jose police responded to the crash in the area of Senter Rd and Capitol Expwy just after midnight on Thursday. The roadway was cleared and open to cars by 7:50 a.m., police alerted.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Just before 6 a.m., police tweeted they were still on the scene of the crash and ask morning commuters to take alternate routes.
No further information was released about the victim or circumstances of the crash.