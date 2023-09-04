(KRON) — A motorcyclist who was struck by a car on Tully Road last month has died in the hospital, the San Jose Police Department announced Monday. Officers responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a 2000 tan Buick Sedan on Aug. 10 at around 9:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation of the crash, which occurred at Tully and Mclaughlin Avenue, revealed that a 2001 black Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on Tully when it was struck by the Buick, which was turning left from eastbound Tully.

There was a lone adult male riding the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The Buick’s occupants, a man and woman, remained on the scene and cooperated, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with major injuries and later stabilized. On Sept. 3, the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office notified SJPD that they had died of their injuries on Aug. 30.

This marked San Jose’s 34th fatal collision and 35th traffic death of 2023. The victim’s identity, police said, will be released pending confirmation of identity from the coroner’s office and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.