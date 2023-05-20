SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter, Henry One, aided a motorcyclist who was involved in a collision on Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the Henry One Crew arrived at the scene of an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was located on the US Highway 101 off-ramp at San Antonio Road, police said.

Henry One landed on San Antonio Rd. and dispatched their medical personnel to aid the motorcyclist who had sustained severe injuries from the accident. The motorcyclist was transported to a local trauma center by the Petaluma Fire Department, police said.