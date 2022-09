SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release.

The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot “riding recklessly,” police stated. He was an adult male who was not wearing a helmet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.