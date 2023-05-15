(KRON) — A California Highway Patrol helicopter successfully rescued a female hiker who fell approximately 100 feet on Mount Diablo Sunday. Dramatic video posted by the San Ramon Valley Fire Department shows CHP H-32 deploying above the mountain and lowering a paramedic down into rocky terrain where the hiker had fallen.

The CHP responded to the incident along with San Ramon Valley Fire, California State Parks personnel and a REACH air ambulance, SRV FD said. The helicopter crew was able to locate the injured hiker in a difficult to access location.

A San Ramon Valley FD paramedic was lowered down to the hiker and she was placed into a rescue harness. The helicopter hoisted the paramedic and the rescued hiker from the scene and then lowered them to the waiting REACH air ambulance.

The hiker, who suffered major injuries, was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. She is currently receiving treatment with the John Muir Trauma Team, according to SRV FD.