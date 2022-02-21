Mount Diablo school district fights to keep music in schools

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Parents, students, and educators in Mount Diablo Unified School District are fighting to keep music in the classrooms.

The MDUSD school board is proposing to cut some music programs, citing budget issues.

“It’s really supportive and it’s helped me become a kinder and more accepting person, and also I feel like my academic’s improved,” Tatiana Avdienko said.

High school sophomore Tatiana Avdienko credits all of this to music. She started playing music in the 4th grade, that’s the exact grade the Mount Diablo Unified School District board is proposing cutting.

“This is kinda the wrong time to be cutting something that really takes kids out of a dark place over the last two years,” Victor said.

Her father, Victor, is a professional musician who has been playing music for 40 years.

They both agree that after two years of on and off again distance learning, kids need music more than ever.

“It’s great group work, especially after the pandemic,” Tatiana said.

Tatiana emailed the president of the school board about her concerns, she received this response: “Tatiana, thank you for sharing your thoughts. Don’t you have school today?”

The district has been dealing with budget issues for some time.

President of the Mount Diablo Education Association Anita Johnson says they’ve been in negotiations with the MDUSD school board for years, fighting for raises.

“The district is experiencing declining enrollment,” Johnson said. “As that has been declining, there has been a need for the district to cut expenses.”

The music teachers are lumped in with a proposal to cut more than 60 staff members but johnson says the school district has 200 vacant positions.

“The fact that there are many positions that are vacant is really making our district dysfunctional,” Johnson said.

A school board vote is expected on Wednesday on the fate of the 4th-grade music program.

Tatiana, and other members of the MDUSD community plan to protest.

“We hope that the school board realizes that music is as essential as academics, and as sports. And that the arts need to be protected and elevated in schools,” Tatiana said.

KRON4 reached out to the school board president for a comment but she hasn’t responded yet.