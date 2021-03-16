Mount Diablo school district, teachers’ union reach tentative deal to reopen schools

(BCN) – Mount Diablo Unified School District and its teachers’ union have reached a tentative agreement on plans that could soon allow campuses to reopen for students, the union announced Tuesday.

The MDUSD Governing Board has a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the reopening plans after last week putting off a decision while negotiations continued with the Mt. Diablo Education Association and the district’s other labor unions.

A survey sent out to MDUSD families last month offered two options for the rest of the school year: continue with 100 percent distance learning or participate in a hybrid model that would include distance learning in the morning and students coming to their school two days a week in the afternoons for in-person support.

Superintendent Adam Clark said at last week’s meeting that the district received about 28,000 responses to the survey, with about 52 percent choosing to remain in distance learning and 48 percent wanting to return in the hybrid model.

The school board last week set March 22 — next Monday — as a target date for reopening schools pending the labor negotiations, and MDEA officials wrote on social media Tuesday morning that they agreed on a memorandum of understanding with the district for the hybrid model.

More details about the reopening plans and the tentative agreement with MDEA will be discussed at Tuesday's meeting.