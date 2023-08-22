(KRON) — The Mount Diablo Unified School District says they have reached an agreement with Teamsters wokers.

Nearly 500 district workers who are represented by the union, such as custodians and bus drivers, will see a 7 percent raise this school year. A 3 percent raise will also go into effect next year.

The district board says they approved the agreement last week which should go into effect soon.

“Through candid and collaborative bargaining, both parties agreed to informed trade-offs, not only on compensation-related matters important to the union and its members, but also in areas in which changes were sought by the district, including the discipline process, compensatory time, the coordination of differential pay time when an employee may be out for medical reasons, and keeping an important cap on vacation accruals intact,” said Chief of Human Resources Dr. John Rubio.