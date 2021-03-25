Mount Diablo Unified School District reopens classrooms

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Mount Diablo Unified School District reopens Thursday with students in preschool through 2nd grade back in classrooms.

On Monday the rest of the grades, 3rd-12th grades, will be back on campus as well.

The reopening does not require students to learn only in-person, it will be an option for students and their parents as distance learning continues.

This has been a long time coming as the district has been negotiating a safe return with the teacher’s union and planning out the hybrid model.

The district put out a survey to families in early March which gathered 28,000 answers about distance learning vs. a hybrid model.

The school board president says 13,000 students requested in person hybrid for this spring, for academic help and enrichment as well as for social emotional learning and connection.

When combining the average responses for both elementary and secondary respondents, the school district found a near-even split, with a narrow majority preferring complete distance learning.

52.4% said to remain completely virtual, and 47.6% said return to school with a hybrid model.

At Bancroft Elementary School, there is a hybrid model for K-5th grade students.