Mountain lion attacks child on Cupertino trail

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — A nature preserve in Santa Clara County is currently closed after a officials say a mountain lion attacked a child Sunday morning.

Around 10 a.m., a Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve ranger provided first aid to the child who was injured by the mountain lion. The child was walking on a trail about two miles from the main parking lot.

Eventually, adults who were with the child scared the mountain lion away.

The child was treated on scene for minor injuries.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers and Midpen rangers are investigating the incident and trying to locate and positively identify the mountain lion.

The preserve is closed until further notice. Officials say it will reopen when the investigation is finished.

“Midpen works closely with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to minimize conflicts between wildlife and people. When an encounter happens and the animal can be located and positively identified, CDFW determines what action to take.”

