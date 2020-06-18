Mountain lion captured near San Francisco’s Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A mountain lion was captured near Oracle Park in San Francisco Thursday morning.
It happened in the area of Channel Street between 3rd and 4th around 5:30 a.m.
Animal Control and Fish and Wildlife officials responded to the scene.
They moved in and eventually were able to throw a net over the area where the mountain lion was and take it away from the scene.
The young mountain lion, which weighed about 50 pounds, was safely captured and will be assessed by Fish and Wildlife before being released back into the wild.
This is the second mountain lion sighting in San Francisco over the past couple days.
On Wednesday, a mountain lion was spotted in the East Cut neighborhood.
