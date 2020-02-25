SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – A mountain lion was caught on camera leaping over a fence into a San Bruno backyard early Monday morning, according to the San Bruno Police Department.
Police received reports of the mountain lion sighting at the intersection of Sneath and Rollingwood Drive.
The video captured was at a home in the Rollingwood area just after midnight on Monday morning.
Authorities are warning residents to be aware if you come across a mountain lion.
Some tips that the police department shared were to not run, instead, make noises, wave your arms, and throw rocks or other items at them.
If you see a mountain lion, police ask you to contact them.
Latest Posts:
- Search for hit-and-run driver who struck, injured 12-year-old pedestrian in Castro Valley
- Experts: Minority voters will have huge impact in Democratic primary
- Mountain lion caught on camera leaping into San Bruno backyard
- Danville karate school owner arrested on sexual misconduct charges
- Oakland A’s Mike Fiers draws cheers, perfect in 1st game since Astros reveal