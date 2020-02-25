Mountain lion caught on camera leaping into San Bruno backyard

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – A mountain lion was caught on camera leaping over a fence into a San Bruno backyard early Monday morning, according to the San Bruno Police Department.

Police received reports of the mountain lion sighting at the intersection of Sneath and Rollingwood Drive.

The video captured was at a home in the Rollingwood area just after midnight on Monday morning.

Authorities are warning residents to be aware if you come across a mountain lion.

Some tips that the police department shared were to not run, instead, make noises, wave your arms, and throw rocks or other items at them.

If you see a mountain lion, police ask you to contact them.

