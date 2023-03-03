SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An elementary school in Half Moon Bay sheltered in place Friday morning after authorities were notified of a mountain lion in the area, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) announced on Facebook. Students at Hatch Elementary School were asked to stay inside until the mountain lion was out of the area.

Authorities received a report the animal was walking down First Street toward Grove Street. That’s roughly 0.7 miles away from Hatch Elementary School.

Out of caution, a Rave alert was sent to the community, notifying the presence of the nearby mountain lion. It was then last seen walking toward the trees and bushes where it presumably lives, according to SMCSO.

SMCSO, along with help from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, determined the mountain lion was no longer in the area within the school and local community. However, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife posted signs in the area for everyone to be aware of a possible mountain lion sighting.

As of Friday afternoon, the shelter-in-place was lifted. Authorities remind the public to call 911 if they see a mountain lion.