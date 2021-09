DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are trying to get a mountain lion out of a resident’s backyard in Daly City on Tuesday morning.

The Daly City Police Department is asking people in the area of Callan Blvd to stay out of their backyards and not to take their pets outside while they attempt to capture the mountain lion.

Police activity alert:There is a mountain lion in the backyard of a residence on the 4100 block of Callan Blvd. The Fire Dept is attempting to get the Department of Fish and Game to respond.

PLEASE do not go in your backyards or walk outside with your pets. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/jurNuvY7Z5 — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) September 28, 2021

As of 6:55 a.m., officials were trying to get in touch with the Department of Fish and Game to respond.

This story will be updated.