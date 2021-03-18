Dog killed in mountain lion attack in San Mateo County, resident reports

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities say a mountain lion may have killed a dog in the town of Woodside on Wednesday night.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies couldn’t find the reported mountain lion when responding around 10 p.m. to the area of Raymundo Dr. and Marva Oaks Dr, but they did encounter the deceased pet dog.

Deputies will continue to check the area and ask that residents report any mountain lion sightings while staying away from the animal.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife advises keeping pets indoors when mountain lions are most active, which is typically dawn, dusk and at night.

The department also says to bring pet food inside so it does not attract potential prey for mountain lions, like raccoons.