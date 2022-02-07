‘Mountain lion’ policy reversed, low income housing now accepted in Woodside

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KRON) – Late Sunday night, Woodside Town Council voted to retract its decision to keep itself a “mountain lion sanctuary” in order to avoid having to build affordable housing.

However, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter saying they were violating the law.

Starting Monday, the town of Woodside will now accept SB 9 applications.

SB 9 is a new state housing law that allows for duplex development on single family lots. Back in January, the town’s planner said they were exempt from this law because of the town’s mountain lion population.

After receiving the letter from Bonta, the council quickly voted that night to start accepting the SB 9 applications.

There is a shortage of affordable housing across the Bay Area, and SB 9 aims to create more.

Woodside is one of the wealthiest communities in the country – home to some tech billionaires.

Woodside officials say they have always exceeded the state’s low to moderate income housing commitments, and the town council remains focused on doing its part to alleviate the regional shortfall in affordable housing.

The vote and discussion happened in a closed session.

KRON4 has reached out to council members and the mayor, but we have not heard back yet.