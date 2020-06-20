Mountain lion released back into open preserve after rescued by Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video from the Oakland Zoo shows a mountain lion released back into an open preserve on Thursday.
The large cat was deemed healthy by the Oakland Zoo Vet Hospital before the release, zoo officials assured.
This was the 12th mountain lion rescue of the day.
The UC Santa Cruz Puma Project track the male cat with the collar they’ve attached.
Two mountain lions were spotted roaming the streets of San Francisco within a couple of days. One was captured near Oracle Park Thursday morning.
