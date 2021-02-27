Mountain lion roams Belmont backyard

BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Around 11:45 p.m. Friday night, a resident in the 2300 block of Coronet Bl. reported a mountain lion in their backyard.

Belmont police say the mountain lion looked like a juvenile.

At about 11:45pm a resident in the 2300 block of Coronet Bl reported a mountain lion in their backyard. Officers saw the mtn lion which looked like a juvenile. The animal did not look sick/injured and left the area. Use the link for mtn lion safety tips 🐯https://t.co/4FEexs3sOS pic.twitter.com/zOCaCFoBUw — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) February 27, 2021

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife offers the following safety tips if you encounter a mountain lion:

Keep dogs on leash

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone, especially at dawn, dusk, or night

Do not run and do not crouch or bend over

