Mountain lion roams Belmont backyard

BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Around 11:45 p.m. Friday night, a resident in the 2300 block of Coronet Bl. reported a mountain lion in their backyard.
Belmont police say the mountain lion looked like a juvenile.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife offers the following safety tips if you encounter a mountain lion:
- Keep dogs on leash
- Do not hike, bike, or jog alone, especially at dawn, dusk, or night
- Do not run and do not crouch or bend over
Visit www.keepmewild.org for more information on coyote safety.