Mountain lion roams Belmont backyard

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Around 11:45 p.m. Friday night, a resident in the 2300 block of Coronet Bl. reported a mountain lion in their backyard.

Belmont police say the mountain lion looked like a juvenile.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife offers the following safety tips if you encounter a mountain lion:

  • Keep dogs on leash
  • Do not hike, bike, or jog alone, especially at dawn, dusk, or night
  • Do not run and do not crouch or bend over

Visit www.keepmewild.org for more information on coyote safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News