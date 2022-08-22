HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A Hercules resident reported seeing a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday morning, according to the Hercules Police Department. Hercules is located along San Pablo Bay in Western Contra Costa County. The person who sighted the big cat lives in the Ben Lomond neighborhood, off of Village Parkway.

There were no pets in the backyard when the mountain lion was there and it did not cause any damage, police said. The resident captured video footage of the animal.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The Ben Lomond neighborhood has a large stretch of grassy area behind it. Police said that recent dry conditions are pushing wildlife into areas they would not usually go to while they look for food and water.

HPD said it informed the California Department of Fish and Wildlife about the sighting. Police reminded the public not to approach a mountain lion if there is a sighting.