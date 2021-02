BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) – Benicia police received multiple reports of mountain lion sightings Monday afternoon.

The lion was seen roaming around an open space behind Duvall and Durham courts.

The mountain lion has not been aggressive toward humans or animals. However, please be mindful when walking in the area. Stay away from the mountain lion if seen and keep your dogs on leashes. — Benicia Police Department (@BeniciaPD) February 22, 2021

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area and keep dogs on leashes.

“The mountain lion has not been aggressive toward humans or animals. However, please be mindful when walking in the area,” Benicia police tweeted.

