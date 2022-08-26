OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion died during emergency surgery on Friday around 5 p.m. after suffering from a gunshot wound, the Oakland Zoo announced on Twitter. A young male mountain lion suffered at least one gunshot to the abdomen after being shot by Hollister Police Department officers, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The situation began when Hollister police received a report around 4:42 a.m. of a mountain lion on the front porch of a residence on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive. California Department of Fish and Wildfire officers were dispatched to the scene to assist.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and evacuated the residence, the post said. Wildlife officers tried to fire two tranquilizer darts into the lion but were unsuccessful.

The lion then charged toward a police officer. Two other officers fired their rifles at the mountain lion in fear of that officer’s life.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The lion jumped into a fence of a neighboring yard and retreated into a bush. CDFW personnel then treated the animal with tranquilizer medication. Police said the lion was sedated and safely removed from the area.

CDFW personnel then took the lion from Hollister to Oakland, which is roughly 100 miles away. Officials say this is the 20th mountain lion to come to Oakland Zoo in need of help relating to a human-wildlife incident.