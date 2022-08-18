ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.”

The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club and Snyder Lane, in the area of Sunrise Park.

“Officers checked the creek and park areas and were unable to locate the mountain lion,” an advisory stated. “Please use caution and stay aware of your surroundings when out walking, especially with pets and children.”

Near to Sunrise Park are Rancho Cotate High School, Richard Crane Elementary School and Crown and Cross Lutheran School. The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District started school yesterday.