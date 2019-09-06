Mountain lion sighting at Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officials have confirmed two mountain lion sightings in San Francisco since Aug. 21, according to the SF Recreation and Park Department.

SF Recs and Parks posted signs at Golden Gate Park, where a mountain lion was spotted in the park’s west end on Tuesday.

The previous sighting was reported on Aug. 21 in Lake Merced.

Neither report included that the felines acted aggressively towards other humans, which is “extremely rare” according to officials.

According to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, there have been only 16 verified mountain lion attacks on humans in California, of which six of them were fatal.

The following tips have been provided in the case of a mountain lion encounter:

Do not approach

Do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms

Throw rocks or other objects

Pick up small children

Report any mountain lion sightings in San Francisco to 311.