ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Two schools in Sonoma County are on lockdown on Monday morning after a mountain lion sighting.

As of 8:04 a.m., Evergreen and Lawrence Jones Middle Schools are locked down, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Officers are working to clear the area of the Five Creek Tr and Crane Creek Tr, just east of Eagle Park and Evergreen School.