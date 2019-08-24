Mountain lion sighting prompts closure of Rancho San Antonio park in Cupertino

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A popular outdoor area in the South Bay is closed Friday night because of a family of big cats that’s been prowling around.

That’s prompted safety concerns for people wanting to enjoy the recreation area.

Without a care in the world, a young mountain lion was seen strolling along a trail at Rancho San Antonio Open Space in Cupertino.

It was quickly joined by two others.

“It’s unsafe for the mountain lions and for people to be getting habituated,” said Mid Peninsula Open Space Spokeswoman Leigh Ann Gessner.

Gessner says there’s been an increase in recent mountain lion sightings within the preserve.

With Rancho San Antonio being their most popular park, Gessner says a temporary closing of the trails is the best way to keep people and the animals safe.

“We want to instill some fear in this mountain lion family so that they can safely live in the open space and people can safely visit,” she said.

Signs inside the park warn of possible encounters with big cats and what to do if it does happen.

Rangers were not taking any chances Friday afternoon as they turned away several disappointed visitors at the main gate.

‘It’s surprising to me that they’re closing it off because of mountain lions because the signs are posted all the time,” said Pablo Azcona who was turned away from the park Friday.

He was looking to squeeze in a run before the start of the weekend.

He says he’s encountered a lot of wildlife along the peaceful trails but doesn’t want to risk running into these big cats.

“Mountain lions I haven’t really encountered but I wouldn’t want to mess with a mountain lion and her cub you know what I mean,” he said.

