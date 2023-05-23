(BCN) — A mountain lion was spotted Tuesday morning in the area of a trail in Cloverdale so police are warning residents to use caution when walking in the area. The sighting was reported around 8:30 a.m. along the River Park Trail, where the mountain lion was heading east toward the river, according to Cloverdale police.

Police officers along with North Bay Animal Services responded to the area to investigate the sighting, but the big cat was not seen again. People who see a mountain lion are encouraged to not approach it, and should make themselves appear as large as possible while picking up children, keeping pets on leash and staying close to any other adults.

More information about safety around the animals can be found at the Mountain Lion Foundation at https://mountainlion.org/.

