Mountain lion spotted at Foothill Regional Park

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)- - Deputies in Sonoma County are investigating a mountain lion sighting in the Foothill Regional Park.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, several people spotted a mountain lion just south of the lower pond on Three Lakes Trail, an area behind homes on Cayetano Court and Buena Tierra Court.

Deputies want to remind park goers to be vigilant of their surroundings.

