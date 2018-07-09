Bay Area

Mountain lion spotted at Foothill Regional Park

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2018 05:03 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2018 05:04 PM PDT

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)- - Deputies in Sonoma County are investigating a mountain lion sighting in the Foothill Regional Park.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, several people spotted a mountain lion just south of the lower pond on Three Lakes Trail, an area behind homes on Cayetano Court and Buena Tierra Court.

Deputies want to remind park goers to be vigilant of their surroundings. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App