Mountain lion spotted at Foothill Regional Park
SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)- - Deputies in Sonoma County are investigating a mountain lion sighting in the Foothill Regional Park.
According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, several people spotted a mountain lion just south of the lower pond on Three Lakes Trail, an area behind homes on Cayetano Court and Buena Tierra Court.
Deputies want to remind park goers to be vigilant of their surroundings.
- POLICE: RICHMOND HOMEOWNER SHOOTS INTRUDER SEVERAL TIMES
- DOGS SWIPE MAIL CARRIER'S LUNCH AND REACTION GOES VIRAL
- STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE FIRED AFTER MOCKING STUTTERING CUSTOMER
- VIRAL VIDEO: WHITE MAN CHALLENGES BLACK FAMILY'S POOL MEMBERSHIP
- MAN DIES AFTER GETTING SUCKED INTO DELTA DRAIN PIPE IN STOCKTON
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Three-legged pups take over San Francisco park for annual picnic
- Rescued otter pup at Marine Mammal Center needs a name
- Crews fighting 56-acre grass fire in San Ramon
- 500-acre brush fire erupts along I-580 near Livermore
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-