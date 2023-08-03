File photo of a mountain lion. A mountain lion (not pictured) attacked a woman and her dog on a California trail. (Getty Images)

(KRON) — There were several sightings of a mountain lion early Thursday morning in the parking lots of Kohl’s and Home 2 Suites Hotel on North McDowell Boulevard, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

According to reports, many people saw the mountain lion within a close distance as it traveled between the hotel and nearby stores around 12:15 a.m.

Animal control and PPD attempted to locate the mountain lion but were unsuccessful. A Nixle alert was sent out around the time of the sighting, police said.

The department is advising the public to be aware of their surroundings as it is possible that the mountain lion may return to the area. If you do spot the mountain lion, you are asked to call 911.

Last year, a Sonoma County resident experienced a terrifying moment when a mountain lion entered her home through a sliding glass door. The mountain lion attacked her border collie inside the home and dragged the dog outside by its neck.

The dog managed to survive and the mountain lion was later euthanized. Officials say the primary source for mountain lions in California is deers but the population is decreasing.

If you do encounter a mountain lion, here is what you are suggested to do: