SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.

“The weather looks perfect for outdoor activities this weekend! There was a mountain lion sighting at Alum Rock Park. If you are out hiking in any of the area parks, be aware of your surroundings,” county officials wrote on Twitter Friday.

The tweet included a list of what you should do if you encounter a cougar:

Never approach a mountain lion or try to pass by it.

Back away slowly to give the lion a chance to escape.

Stand tall, make noise, and try to look bigger by waving your arms.

Do not turn your back or run because this could trigger a cougar’s reaction to chase you.

Pick up small children without bending over.

Do not remain in the area.

Fight back if attacked.

According to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, mountain lions usually try to avoid people. “Mountain lions typically pose little threat to humans, and generally avoid any human interaction,” the CDFW wrote.

According to the CDFW’s records of verified mountain lion attacks, the most recent attack in Santa Clara County happened in 2020 in Rancho San Antonio County Park, when a six-year-old girl was injured.