SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted early Saturday morning in San Mateo, police announced in a Facebook post. The animal was caught on video around 1:52 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 1400 block of Yew Street.

Police say the mountain lion was not acting aggressively and appeared to be on a walk. Since June, there have been multiple mountain lion sighting in San Mateo County.

In June, KRON4 reported another mountain lion sighting in the county. A mountain lion was spotted in Redwood City in the area of Turnsworth Avenue and Edgewood Road. Another sighting earlier that month resulted in Pescadero High School sending students home.

Yew Street is right off Highway 92. It is a few blocks away from Aragon High School.