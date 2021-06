SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A mountain lion was seen roaming around San Mateo County Monday evening.

The lion was seen on the 600 blk of Sequoia Ave, Millbrae around 7:00 p.m.

Officials said there was no photographic evidence and no additional sightings have been reported.

If anyone sees a mountain lion, use caution and call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office to report the sighting. For emergencies, dial 911. For non-emergencies, dial 1-650-363-4911.