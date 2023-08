(KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted in the area of Vanessa Drive and South Grant Street, the San Mateo Police Department confirmed at 8:42 a.m. on Friday.

Located just off Highway 101, the mountain lion was seen roaming near the Crossroads San Mateo shopping center.

Officers are currently at the scene with additional resources set to arrive. They are advising residents to stay inside their homes.

Contact SMPD if you see a mountain lion in your area.