(BCN) — Rohnert Park public safety officials warned residents that a mountain lion was spotted near the Crane Creek Canyon Trail early Tuesday morning.

According to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, a concerned citizen reported seeing a mountain lion on the Five Creek Trail near the Crane Creek Canyon Trail.

The wild animal was seen going toward Snyder Lane and the mountains, according to the department.

Visitors and travelers are advised to use caution in the area.

More information about safety around the animals can be found at the Mountain Lion Foundation at https://mountainlion.org/.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.