Mountain lion spotted near San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted Wednesday evening in San Francisco, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Police Department said the mountain lion was last seen near SoMa around 7:20 p.m.

Officials say the animal is likely confused and lost, and will soon find its way south and out of the city.

If you come across the animal, do not run, officials say. Instead, make yourself appear big and shout.

You should also call San Francisco Animal Care at (415) 554-9400.

No additional details are available at this time.

