Mountain lions spotted on Sweeney Ridge in San Mateo County

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – Along the Peninsula, hikers on a popular trail are being warned to keep an eye out for mountain lions.

This after multiple sightings in just the past week.

The trailhead for Sweeney Ridge, which is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, has remained open during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s become very popular because other trails and parks in the area have been closed down.

In the last week, there have been multiple mountain lion sightings and one person got some pictures of a mountain lion.

The person said the mountain lion actually came towards them and then darted off into the bushes.

There was another mountain lion sighting a couple of days earlier.

The San Bruno Police Department has been out here and they put up some signs and also posted some information on their Facebook page and are asking people just to be careful.

A couple of hikers on Tuesday Morning said they’ve changed their schedule because mountain lions are normally seen in the morning, so they’ve been going hiking a little later in the day.

Not everyone is concerned about mountain lions.

If you do encounter a mountain lion couple of things to remember: Don’t run away, that could trigger the mountain lion’s instinct to chase you. You want to make as much noise as you can to try to scare it away. Also, keep an eye on small children and pets and walk with a partner if you can.

