(KRON) — An at-risk teen was reported missing after a family argument Sunday night, the Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) said on Facebook. Luis, 16, was last seen at his home on Latham Street in Mountain View around 10:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatshirt and blue jeans. Police said Luis was carrying a black and green backpack.

MVPD posted about Luis’ disappearance at around 9 a.m. Monday. Police say anyone with information about Luis’ location is asked to call 650-903-6344.