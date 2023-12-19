(KRON) — Two teens suffered major injuries Tuesday morning following a crash at the intersection of Sonia Way and Miramonte Avenue, the Mountain View Police Department said. Initial reports suggested that the roadway would be closed for several hours.

A black sedan collided with a tree in the area shortly before 10 a.m., police said. Mountain View PD and Mountain View Fire Department personnel responded and found the car lodged against a tree on a driveway of a home.

Three teenagers were found at the scene and taken to an area hospital for treatment. At least two of the teens suffered major injuries, police said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic in the area is still being impacted. Police advise drivers to expect traffic delays and seek alternate routes if possible.