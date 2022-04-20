MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A 37-year-old man was arrested this week for trying to engage in inappropriate behavior with a minor, Mountain View officials said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. Detectives are looking for additional people potentially victimized by the subject identified as Jarit Edward Bates.

Bates was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for the following charges:

Suspicion of distributing lewd material to a minor

Arranging to meet with a minor for a lewd act

Showing up at a meeting with a minor for a lewd act

Over the past several weeks, detectives investigated a tip regarding a man who was sending sexually explicitly content to minors and trying to meet up with potential victims via a texting app, according to Mountain View officials. The man was determined to be Bates who was intending to meet up with a minor when he was arrested Tuesday in San Jose without incident.

Officials said Bates is originally from Colorado with a criminal history, including charges of child abuse.

City officials are asking anyone who may be a victim or who knows someone who may be a victim of Bates to reach out to Detective Jacob Cesena at Jacob.cesena@mountainview.gov.