Mountain View doctor arrested for sexual battery

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – A doctor in Sunnyvale has been arrested for sexual battery.

In a statement, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety on Monday announced 50-year-old Dr. Todd Yao allegedly forced himself on the victim – one of his patients – straddled her, and forcibly kissed her on the lips on three separate occasions.

Yao was an urgent care medical doctor at Sutter Health in Mountain View, authorities said.

According to officials, Yao had befriended the victim and over a period of several months made advances toward her which she rejected.

The victim told police she was hesitant to report any incidents due to Yao’s social status as a medical doctor.

Authorities said it’s possible there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cayori at 408-730-7122.