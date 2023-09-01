MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Friday night, a community is honoring the life of a woman who died after suffering a brain injury at a high school football game. KRON4 was there for Mountain View High School’s first game since the tragedy.

It was an emotional night for Mountain View High School football. Team mom Lucinda Daniels died from a brain injury last week.

As the Spartans took the field, Daniels’ son Dillon, who was injured last week, was seen nursing a broken heart and a broken leg. Family friend and fellow student Brady Gilbert says Daniels loved her boys and the team.

“She was awesome,” he said. “She was probably like one of the greatest Mountain View supporters for the football team. She never missed a game. She was an amazing mom, couldn’t ask for a better one.”

The Daniels family has been asking for privacy at this time, but they’re also asking for the community to keep them in their prayers. Daniels’ husband also shared with Principal Kip Glazer that after Daniels’ death at the hospital – she’s still giving life to others.

“He said that her organ donation has already saved four lives, and that is something that he wants people to know and encourages other people to consider becoming organ donors,” Glazer said.

Another family friend has started a GoFundMe to help support the Daniels family during this tragic time. As of Friday night, it has raised more than $130,000.