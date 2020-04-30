Mountain View high school students start website to help people in need of help grocery shopping

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – “I didnt think my junior year would be from my room online,” Daniela Shapiro said.

A Mountain View High School junior is adapting to distance learning and spending her free time helping those in need during the shelter in place.

Daniela Shapiro and her friends started a website and are linking volunteers with people in need of help grocery shopping.

Unlike some of the delivery service apps, this one is free and local.

“It was difficult for us to see everybody out there who was going through a lot of difficult things so we wanted to see how we could help,” Shapiro said.

For Daniela Shapiro and her friends, it has been difficult to see so many of their neighbors struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and the shelter in place.

People over the age of 60, those with health problems and nurses and doctors and other health care workers who are having a tough time getting to the grocery store.

“Me and a couple of friends from my school felt kind of really helpless in the situation we were all just kind of sitting at home,” Shapiro said.

So they created mvhelps.org, a website linking a low-risk volunteer to someone who is high-risk and in need of help, anywhere in the South Bay.

“As of right now it’s going really great we have so much volunteer support which is really amazing especially from young people,” Shapiro said.

They grocery shop, following CDC guidelines and wipe down all products before they’re delivered for no fee.

Tips or donations are sent to one of three local charities, all listed on their website.

“I think a lot of people are embarrassed to ask for help in a way and it’s totally ok you’re just immune-compromised and can’t leave your house and you shouldn’t have to leave your house when there are so many people out there willing to help you,” Shapiro said.

