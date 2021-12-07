Mountain View man arrested for allegedly molesting minors

A Mountain View man has been arrested on suspicion of lewd acts and annoying or molesting minors, according to authorities.

Mountain View police say Rafael Madrigal worked at the Gateway Neighborhood Center in Sunnyvale and was active in the community.

Police say two teens at the center reported inappropriate interactions with him, and police believe because of his work with the youth, there may be more victims.

Madrigal, also known as “Rafa,” was arrested on Monday December 6th after a 17-year-old reported that he had requested inappropriate content from the teen.

During an interview with the 17-year-old, detectives were notified by staff at the center regarding another inappropriate incident involving a 13-year-old and Madrigal.

Mountain View detectives are working with investigators from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety regarding this case and any additional reports from the center.

“Our children are our most vulnerable, and it is our responsibility as a community to do all we can to protect them,” said Lt. Armando Espitia. “That trust and that safety cannot and should not be violated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. If you or someone you know may be a victim, please contact Detective Christine Powell at Christine.powell@mountainview.gov.