Mountain View man arrested for molesting young girl

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Mountain View police are reporting that a suspect has been arrested for inappropriately touching a young girl that he lived with.

Officers responded to a residence on the 600 block of Mariposa Avenue on October 25 at 8:30 p.m. after a call alleging 36-year-old Jonas Santiago Lopez, who lived at the house but is not related to the victim, was molesting a ten-year-old girl who also lived at the house.

Witnesses told police that Lopez exhibited strange behavior around the young girl over the course of a few weeks.

Lopez was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child and annoying and molesting a child. He has since been released on bail.