Mountain View man arrested for molesting young girl

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Mountain View police are reporting that a suspect has been arrested for inappropriately touching a young girl that he lived with.

Officers responded to a residence on the 600 block of Mariposa Avenue on October 25 at 8:30 p.m. after a call alleging 36-year-old Jonas Santiago Lopez, who lived at the house but is not related to the victim, was molesting a ten-year-old girl who also lived at the house.

Witnesses told police that Lopez exhibited strange behavior around the young girl over the course of a few weeks.

Lopez was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child and annoying and molesting a child. He has since been released on bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News