(KRON) — A Mountain View man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday, the Mountain View Police Department announced Monday. Mountain View PD dispatchers received calls of gunshots heard on the 2000 block of Reinert Road just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers found a man lying in the driveway of an apartment complex. The man had at least one gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene. Police identified him as a 29-year-old Mountain View resident but declined to release his name at this time.

At the apartment complex, police encountered a second man and detained him for questioning. That man, 23-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Mountain View, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police also recovered a gun at the scene.

There are no outstanding suspects in the case, police said.

The case is currently under investigation and police are working to determine a motive in the shooting. Mountain View PD are also asking anyone who might have surveillance footage or additional information about the case to come forward.