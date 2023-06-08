(KRON) — A Mountain View man has been reported missing by police after he was seen leaving a family member’s home Thursday morning.

Isidoro Mauricio was seen by a gardener leaving the residence on the 2000 block of Latham Street at about 8 a.m. Mauricio lives on the 100 block of East Middlefield Road.

The Mountain View Police Department said he is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. He did not have a phone or car when he left the residence Thursday morning.

“Numerous places have been checked, but as of now there is no further information about his location,” MVPD said. Police did not list Mauricio’s age.

Mauricio is described as 5-foot-6, 165 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black ballcap, a blue polo shirt, blue khaki pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.