(KRON) — A Mountain View man was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for possessing child pornography and enticing children to participate in it, the United States Department of Justice announced.

Christopher Raymond Campbell, 37, pleaded guilty to his involvement on Jan. 17. He admitted that between March 2021 and March 2022, he duped children into sending pornographic photos and videos of themselves.

According to the DOJ, Campbell used aliases and screen names to trick his victims. In some examples, he presented himself as a young female to gain the trust of young girls and persuade them into sending him pornographic content.

Campbell admitted in his plea agreement that he recorded live videos of his communications with the girls. He instructed his victims on how to take the photos and encouraged them to perform sexual acts that caused them pain, the DOJ said.

Some of his victims were younger than 14 years old, including one girl who was just nine.

He was indicted on Aug. 25, 2022, on counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. The receipt of child pornography charge was dismissed by the judge, and he pleaded guilty to the other two counts.