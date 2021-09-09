Mountain View officer saves choking baby outside In-N-Out

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Not all heroes wear capes.

A Mountain View patrol officer helped save a choking infant outside an In-N-Out restaurant earlier this week.

On Monday around 7:45 p.m., Mountain View police received a call that a baby boy was choking outside the In-N-Out located on Rengstorff Avenue.

Police say Officer Garcia, who was in the parking lot across the street for a separate incident, ran over to the In-N-Out and found the baby and his family outside.

The baby was not breathing and not moving, authorities said.

Officer Garcia took the baby and began performing CPR and did chest compressions for several minutes.

The baby eventually began to breathe again.

Mountain View fire personnel arrived on scene shortly after and conducted follow-up medical care. The baby was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He has since been released and is back home with his family.

“I am so proud of the quick actions that were taken to help this littlest Mountain View resident,” said Chief Chris Hsiung. “It is a good feeling to know we have someone like Officer Garcia ever ready to help our community in a time of need.”